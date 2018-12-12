A Look Back on All the Standout Fashion at the SAG Awards

Stars and red carpet style are about to align yet again at the 2019 SAG Awards.

With the nominations for the annual award ceremony being announced later today, Hollywood's next award season is officially in full swing. That means in addition to popping some champagne and celebrating the prestigious industry honor, this year's recognized actors and actress will soon be calling up their stylists and scheduling fittings for their upcoming ceremony looks.

As all the hustle and bustle of award show prep kicks into full gear, fortunately the stars' have more than two decades of standout SAG Awards fashion to reference if they're in need of any red carpet inspiration.