RETURNS
JAN 10 at 10e|7p

"Bigger Is Better!" Model Natasha Crown Reveals She Wants the "World's Biggest Bum" on Botched

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For model Natasha Crown, "bigger is better."

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Botched, the Serbian-born looker reveals all about her quest for the "world's biggest bum." Apparently, Natasha has had the fat from her body removed and placed inside her buttock for a larger look.

"My bum is like another dimension," Natasha boasts in a confessional. "I have broken chairs with my butt, I have broken beds, I have broken people with my bum."

Although Natasha hasn't always been the curvy woman she is now, she has no plans to slim down in the future. In fact, she's undergone several additional procedures to ensure her fuller figure.

"Over the last four years, I have had three Brazilian butt-lifts, one breast augmentation and then I've done some fillers in my chin, my lips and my cheekbones," Natasha continues.

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

In order to maintain her curves, Natasha has gained 20 kilos (which is about 44 pounds). While Natasha's bottom is her prized asset, she is hoping Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif can fix her breasts as they've become "really saggy now."

"I want to lift them up and to do them bigger," Natasha concludes. "My goal is to have world's biggest bum and nothing is gonna stop me from achieving my goal."

Hear all about Natasha's situation in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Jason Momoa Quit His Diet After Aquaman: "Every Day Is a Cheat Day!"

Steve Carell

Steve Carell Doesn't Think He's Getting Hotter With Age—but Leslie Mann Disagrees

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Explore Nature With Their Daughters

Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon Dishes on Kevin Hart Oscars Drama and the Relationship Advice He Gave Pete Davidson

Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Why Jennifer Garner Is Keeping Her New Romance as Private as Possible

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Dishes on FaceTime "Cybersex" With Liam Hemsworth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.