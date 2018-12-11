Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures Are Festively Freaky

Festive…yet frightful.

Madame Tussauds unveiled its new live wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Berlin on Tuesday, and the royal replicas are giving some fans the creeps.

In the new exhibit, actors impersonate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by wearing waxwork heads and holiday attire. The Harry imitator, for instance, dons a royal blue sweater with reindeer and snowflakes while the Meghan imposter, sports a gray elf sweater with snowflake detailing—a far cry from the chic navy ensemble she wore to last week's caroling event. The fake royal even has a baby bump.

The exhibit also shows the counterfeit couple relaxing besides a cozy fire and opening a few gifts. Also, like the real Harry and Meghan, they aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

The wax museum celebrated the new figures last week by bringing the phony pair to a local Christmas market for some holiday shopping.