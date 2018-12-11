EXCLUSIVE!

The Conners Sneak Peek: Is Dan Moving on With Katey Sagal's Louise?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 12:10 PM

Is Katey Sagal on the verge of joining another iconic TV family? Sagal, who viewers know from her 11 seasons as Peggy Bundy on Married…With Children, guest stars in the Tuesday, Dec. 11 episode of The Conners. And it seems she's got a connection with widower Dan Conner (John Goodman).

In the exclusive clip above, Louise (Sagal), an employee of Casa Bonita alongside Becky (Lecy Goranson), connects with Dan over music. It's not a date, but…there are sparks there. And Becky seems to notice them.

Also happening in "O Sister, Where Art Thou?": Becky helps Harris (Emma Kenney) keep a secret from Darlene (Sara Gilbert), but things quickly sour between the two sisters. Plus, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) helps Peter (Matthew Broderick) with his Nordic history project.

Photos

The Conners: The Family Is All Smiles in New Portraits

Sagal's other credits include Shameless, Superior Donuts, Broonlyn Nine-Nine, This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, Lost, Glee, Boston Legal, Sons of Anarchy and 8 Simple Rules.

In addition to Sagal, The Conners has featured guest stars such as Justin Long, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen, Sarah Chalke, James Pickens Jr., Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons.

The Conners, Katey Sagal

ABC

The Conners picked up after ABC canceled Roseanne. In between the end of Roseanne and beginning of The Conners, Roseanne Barr's character, Roseanne Conner, was killed off by way of opioid overdose. ABC canceled the successful Roseanne revival following a racist tweet sent by Barr. The network and Barr made a deal to the spinoff, but Barr would have no financial or creative ties to the series.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

