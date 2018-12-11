Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals the Brutal Truth About Her Breast Cancer Battle

During part of her speech, Louis-Dreyfus got emotional as she discussed her health battle.

"Last year, I was lucky enough to get an Emmy award for my performance on Veep, which was an incredible thrill—and it set some kind of a record for most the Emmys by somebody for doing something or other. Then, about 12 hours later, I was diagnosed with cancer, another hilarious turn of events. I'm only half-kidding, of course," she said in part. "Cancer isn't at all funny, but a big part of dealing with it has been finding the funny moments. The old cliché about laughter being the best medicine turns out to be true—which is good, because that's what the current administration is trying to replace Obamacare with."

"When I was getting my hideous chemotherapy, I'd cram a bunch of family and friends into this tiny treatment room with me, and we really did have some great laughs. Of course, I was heavily medicated and slipping in and out of consciousness, so I was probably a pretty easy audience, but my point is that laughter is a basic human need, along with love and food and an HBO subscription. There's no situation—none—that isn't improved with a couple of laughs. Everybody needs laughs," Louis-Dreyfus told the audience. "The fact that I have had the opportunity to make people laugh for a living is one of the many blessings that I have received in my life."