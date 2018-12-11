Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos From Her Twins' Superhero Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlene, Princess Charlene Twins, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

Instagram

Happy birthday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella!

Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins turned 4 years old on Monday, and Her Royal Highness celebrated the big day with a superhero-themed party.

The celebration was held at the palace on Sunday, and the royal went all out for her little ones' bash. As the photos show, the décor included Superman balloons, Batgirl and Batman wall designs and a giant Spider-Man hanging off the side of a building. Wonder Woman decorations could also be spotted near the two scrumptious-looking birthday cakes and there were even people dressed up like the characters. 

Jacques and Gabriella seemed to have a ball as they played alongside their classmates and enjoyed magicians, jugglers and more. The young princess was even spotted having a bit of fun with a balloon sword. One of the highlights was when the fire department stopped by and gave the kids a small ride.

"Such fun at our party!" the proud mom wrote. "Thank you to our firemen for the surprise visit! Our True Heroes."

There also appeared to be a dash of Disney in the mix. Frozen balloons could be spotted amongst the décor and many of the guests wore pretend princess dresses.

Read

Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos of Her Kids on Their First Day of School

Jacques and Gabriella looked absolutely adorable at the party. The young prince donned a Spider-Man hoodie while his sister wore a white dress with blue stars, which she accessorized with a Mickey Mouse jean jacket.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate her kids' special day in style. After all, she and her husband Prince Albert II celebrated the little ones' second birthdays with a safari-themed soiree and their third birthdays at a museum.

In addition to the spectacular bash, the children enjoyed a smaller get-together with their parents on Monday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Princess Victoria, Queen Silvia

Princess Victoria Wears Mom Queen Silvia's Dress 23 Years Later

Jason Kennedy, Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Talk Justin Bieber's Engagement, Farts & More in Hilarious ASMR Video!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Bumble Event

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Week as Newlyweds

Carey Hart

Carey Hart Delivers Message to "Parent Police" After Letting 23-Month-Old Son Ride Dirt Bike

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Whitney Thore's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Trailer Features Dance Drama and New Love?!

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Reveals She's Taking Anti-Anxiety Medication After Larry Nassar Abuse

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

The Origins of Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford: How They Found Each Other 10 Years Ago

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.