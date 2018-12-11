Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos From Her Twins' Superhero Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella!

Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins turned 4 years old on Monday, and Her Royal Highness celebrated the big day with a superhero-themed party.

The celebration was held at the palace on Sunday, and the royal went all out for her little ones' bash. As the photos show, the décor included Superman balloons, Batgirl and Batman wall designs and a giant Spider-Man hanging off the side of a building. Wonder Woman decorations could also be spotted near the two scrumptious-looking birthday cakes and there were even people dressed up like the characters.

Jacques and Gabriella seemed to have a ball as they played alongside their classmates and enjoyed magicians, jugglers and more. The young princess was even spotted having a bit of fun with a balloon sword. One of the highlights was when the fire department stopped by and gave the kids a small ride.

"Such fun at our party!" the proud mom wrote. "Thank you to our firemen for the surprise visit! Our True Heroes."

There also appeared to be a dash of Disney in the mix. Frozen balloons could be spotted amongst the décor and many of the guests wore pretend princess dresses.