Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Talk Justin Bieber's Engagement, Farts & More in Hilarious ASMR Video!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 10:00 AM

E! is going ASMR!
 
E! News hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are getting in on the ASMR trend (AKA Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response or quiet sounds that please the mind) in a hilarious new holiday-themed YouTube video that touches on many topics near and dear to the BFFs and co-workers.
 
"Is this supposed to be sexual? I'm so confused by this whole thing," Giuliana cracked as she got used to the low-talker experience.
 
"People literally are watching us and they're turned off," Jason replied. "They're like, 'I don't feel like having sex for days.'"
 
After G and Jason got used to the ASMR way of speaking, they tackled the tough questions and nothing was off limits, including Jason's real-life pal Justin Bieber.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of E! News

"Jason, what was it like being in the Bahamas when Justin and Hailey [Baldwin] got engaged?" G asked Jason as they munch quietly on Christmas candy.
 
"It was sunny and 80 degrees," Jason whispered with a laugh. LOL!
 
"What the hell, did you fart?" G asked after Jason's chair made a noise. "Well I've had all these things it's possible, but no, that was the seat," he laughed. "My stomach hurts.
 
So who's the meanest celebrity they've ever interviewed on the red carpet? And what's the most embarrassing thing G has ever done while tipsy? Watch the funny clip to find out!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

