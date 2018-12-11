Whitney Thore's My Big Fat Fabulous Life Trailer Features Dance Drama and New Love?!

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whitney Thore's life as an open book continues in season five of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life and E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season.

In the new season, Whitney proceeds with her dancer career and continues to fight through body shaming while dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome. But that's not all. Look for Whitney to reunite with her old friend Buddy, the two were apart while he was in rehab, and the classic will-they-won't-they chemistry is back again. However, tensions are still high over Buddy's sobriety.

"If Buddy found drugs, I will never forgive myself," Whitney says.

Plus, Whitney, who is still single, takes steps to adopt a child—and with that comes all the opinions of her family and friends. "I've just been really lonely for a long time," Whitney tearfully admits in the trailer above.

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Season 6: Meet the Couples of the Hit TLC Reality Show

When it comes to her dance career, this season Whitney admits the excitement of her favorite "Big Girl Dance Class" has worn off. Will going on tour with the class breathe new life into the program? That's what Whitney thinks, however that puts her at odds with long-time partner Todd.

"Whitney is not a tour manager," Todd says. "We are, by the skin of our teeth, pulling this off." He thinks they should stay local and focus on the Greensboro, North Carolina clients.

And after last season's 8K race in Hawaii ended in disasters, Whitney is determined to tackle the biggest physical challenge in her life as a form of redemption.

Meanwhile, Whitney reflects on the increasing medical needs of her parents and realizes she needs to re-evaluate her priorities.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TLC , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Princess Victoria, Queen Silvia

Princess Victoria Wears Mom Queen Silvia's Dress 23 Years Later

Princess Charlene, Princess Charlene Twins, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene Shares Adorable Photos From Her Twins' Superhero Birthday Party

Jason Kennedy, Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Talk Justin Bieber's Engagement, Farts & More in Hilarious ASMR Video!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Bumble Event

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Week as Newlyweds

Carey Hart

Carey Hart Delivers Message to "Parent Police" After Letting 23-Month-Old Son Ride Dirt Bike

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Reveals She's Taking Anti-Anxiety Medication After Larry Nassar Abuse

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

The Origins of Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford: How They Found Each Other 10 Years Ago

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.