The Voice Coaches Join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a Must-Listen A Cappella Mashup of Their Hits

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is back with another a cappella video featuring The Roots, Jimmy Fallon and none other than The Voice coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. And this isn't just any a cappella video, this on features The Voice team tackling their biggest hits, and some mash-ups!

Safe to say you haven't heard "She Will Be Loved" like this before. And just wait until Hudson and Clarkson duet on "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." Hey, Fallon does a pretty good Shelton impression (and can rock the cowboy hat).

Host Carson Daly got in on the fun…by clapping. Hey, he's the host, not the expert musician coach.