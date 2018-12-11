Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight on Those Ricky Alvarez Romance Rumors

Are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez back together? Not so fast.

The exes sparked romance rumors on Monday after the 25-year-old singer commented on an Instagram photo of her former beau. The picture showed the dancer donning a mustard-colored sweater on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. He captioned the photo, "Ready for it."

Grande was clearly a fan of the snapshot and commented, "These colors are sick." These four little words sparked a social media frenzy with many followers wondering if Grande and Alvarez had reunited.

"Ready for Rickiana?" wrote one social media user.

"[What] about you and Ariana????" commented another. "We all want to know."

The Grammy nominee quickly shot down any speculation.

"We're friends everyone take a big ol breather," she replied to the latter commenter.

Grande and Alvarez were first romantically linked in the summer of 2015. They then dated for about a year before calling it quits in the summer of 2016.