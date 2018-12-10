Why Cardi B Is ''Very Torn'' Over Getting Back Together With Offset

Despite Offset's public pleas for Cardi B's forgiveness, she's standing firm in her decision to remain broken up... for now.

Days after the hip-hop superstar announced her split from the Migos rapper, a source tells E! News she's "very torn" over what their future holds. The insider says things have "been really hard" for both of them in light of the split, saying Offset is "trying to win Cardi back" but she's "not on board yet."

"They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture," explains the source, mentioning their 5-month-old daughter.

Understandably, the "I Like It" songstress "still loves" Offset, the source says, "and wants her family to be whole again." On the other hand, we're told she's having difficulty trusting her husband—especially because of the cheating scandal that is thought to have led to their separation.