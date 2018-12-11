How Hailee Steinfeld Distinguished Herself From the Young-Hollywood Masses

Hailee Steinfeld had as promising a film debut as a young actress could ever hope to have.

She was 14 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a plucky frontier girl out to avenge her father's death in the Coen brothers' remake of True Grit, the success of which provided Steinfeld with a crash course on the ins and outs of the Hollywood game between the film's December 2010 opening and the whirlwind 2011 awards season.

Steinfeld, who beat out numerous other hopefuls for the role of Mattie Ross, didn't win the Oscar (that was Melissa Leo's year to win all the major hardware), but she scooped up more than a dozen awards from critics' groups, including the 2011 Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress.

"Looking back on that, I really feel like I'm so much more aware of what that meant now, then I could have done then," she told Britain's Independent in 2016.