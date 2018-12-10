9 Drugstore Products That Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 4:20 PM

ESC: Meghan Markle

Chris J Ratcliffe / AFP

The makeup artist behind Meghan Markle's wedding day makeup has great news: You don't need a large budget to look royal and beautiful during the holidays.

Daniel Martin, a celebrity makeup artist that works with Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, Elisabeth Moss and more, took a stroll down the beauty aisle and grabbed a number of products to create distinct looks that you can recreate for the season. While the pro commonly works with Honest Beauty and Dior, today, he's sharing super affordable picks, in partnership with CVS, which you can find in your local drugstore for less than $15.

Whether you want to focus on your eyes, skin or pout, the makeup artist created a look to suit different styles and included to tips to step your beauty game up. So whether you're casually walking down the beauty aisle or you forgot your makeup bag at home, you can feel confident with these affordable picks. Plus, with CVS's Beauty Mark commitment against the retouching of images, what you see and truly what you will get. 

British Fashion Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and More

Check out his looks, product picks and tips below!

ESC: Meghan Markle Makeup Artist

Mei Tao

For the perfect holiday lip

"To modernize a traditional holiday red lip, try using a glossy cherry red instead," celeb makeup artist Daniel Martin stated in a release. "This adds a different dimension to a classic makeup look!"

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil

in Hot Red, $3.69

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick

in Indie Flick, $5.99

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

CoverGirl Katy Kat Lip Gloss

in Ninth Life, $5.49

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Meghan Markle Makeup Artist

Mei Tao

For a winter glow

"This look is great for the office party and girl on-the-go who doesn't wear a lot of makeup," he said. "Keeping the focus on the lips adds that bit of festivity without compromising a too natural of a look"

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

in N6 Honey Beige, $10.99

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

MUA Contouring Palette

$13.99

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

The Créme Shop Cover Story Concealer

in Medium, $11.99

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick

in Vintage, $7.29 

(Used on the cheeks and lips)

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Meghan Markle Makeup Artist

Mei Tao

For a festive shine

"For the more creative and daring, use fuchsia as a focal pop of monochromatic color on the eyes and lips."

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette

in Ice Pop, $13.99

BUY IT NOW

ESC: Daniel Martin's Favorite Drugstore Products

NYX Professional Suede Matte Lipstick

in Clinger, $7.99

BUY IT NOW

