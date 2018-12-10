Why Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Is Not on Miley Cyrus' Mind

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

While the end of the year may be looming, there's still one major unanswered Hollywood question: when will Miley Cyrusand Liam Hemsworthtie the knot? 

It's been almost three years since the A-list pair rekindled their romance and engagement, more than two years after their 2013 breakup. They've kept a relatively low profile ever since, though a curious gold band later sparked speculation of a secret wedding

"He wears that ring as more of a 'promise' to Miley, but they are not officially married," a source shared with E! News back in August 2017. "The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible."

At the start of this year, older brother Chris Hemsworth also confirmed they were "not officially married."

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: Relationship Rewind

It's been more than a year since and it sounds like the same story for the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress and her movie star beau. In fact, when asked whether they talk about marriage, Cyrus told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, "I'm very kind of just like in this space of like working, so not too much and he's got a new moving coming out, so we've got a lot going on."

Hemsworth's rom-com, Isn't It Romantic?, comes out on Valentine's Day while Cyrus seems to be in the process of releasing new music, considering the newly dropped single with Mark Ronson

While they may not be exchanging vows any time soon, these two sound just as in love as they were in their Last Song days. 

Cyrus confirmed they will be spending the holidays together at home in her native Tennessee. As for what she wants for Christmas, "We can't talk about that on the show," she told Cohen, "but I'll be getting it, don't worry."

"I got three weeks off, honey," she noted. "It's going down."

Cohen added, "He's going to be busy isn't he?"

"Yeah," she responded. "Tired."

Make of that what you will. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Mel B Hospitalized After Breaking Ribs and "Severed" Right Hand

Emilie de Ravin, Eric Bilitch

Emilie de Ravin Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Megan Fox, Today

Megan Fox Fears Her #MeToo Story Would Be Misinterpreted

Billy Eichner, Guy Branum

Gay Comedians Weigh in on Nick Cannon Calling Out Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman

How Miley Cyrus' Thoughts on Marijuana Have Evolved

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters

Millie Bobby Brown Proves Godzilla Is Scarier Than the Demogorgon in King of the Monsters Trailer

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Why a "Bitter" Chrissy Teigen Prevents John Legend From Working Out

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.