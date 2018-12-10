Emilie de Ravin Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilie de Ravin, Eric Bilitch

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Emilie De Ravin and Eric Bilitch's family just grew by one!

The Once Upon a Time star announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. "Theodore Kubrick de Ravin-Bilitch was born at home on December 9," she revealed. "We're so excited you're finally out here to play with us! We love you so much Theo xoxo."

Bilitch shared the same picture on his Instagram and his caption illustrated how eager he was to finally meet their newborn. "Mum was amazing, Vera is thrilled to be a big sister, and we're all very in love with baby Theo!" he wrote.

de Ravin shared the news of her pregnancy in June when she posted a picture of herself with a positive pregnancy test. "Coming this fall...Baby boy makes 4!" she wrote.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Theo is the first son and second child for the couple. The Lost star gave birth to their daughterVera Audrey de Ravin-Bilitch on March 12, 2016.

In October, Bilitch provided a brief behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of de Ravin's pregnancy cravings. He posted a picture of a shopping basket on Instagram, and items in the cart consisted of three pints of Talenti gelato (Sicilian Pistachio, Caramel Cookie Crunch and Vanilla Caramel Swirl) and a bottle of Asiago Caesar dressing. 

While it's a rather interesting combination of flavors, de Ravin is a cooking enthusiast. She has uploaded a number of photos on her Instagram page of meals she has cooked, including homemade gnocchi, a sushi bowl, pancakes and more. No matter what, this baby will not be lacking in the tasty food department.

Congratulations again on the new baby!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emilie De Ravin , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Surprise Appearance at 2018 British Fashion Awards Is Breathtaking

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Rumored New Boyfriend Went to Prison for Manslaughter and Attempted Rape

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Why Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Is Not on Miley Cyrus' Mind

Mel B Hospitalized After Breaking Ribs and "Severed" Right Hand

Megan Fox, Today

Megan Fox Fears Her #MeToo Story Would Be Misinterpreted

Billy Eichner, Guy Branum

Gay Comedians Weigh in on Nick Cannon Calling Out Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman

How Miley Cyrus' Thoughts on Marijuana Have Evolved

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.