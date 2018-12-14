All the Shocking Real Housewives Exits That Rocked Their Cities in 2018

But possibly the biggest Real Housewives shocker was learning one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' original stars, Lisa Vanderpump , may be leaving the show after its upcoming season. 9021-Oh no!

In 2018, the Real Housewives franchise saw the exit of a lot of stars from some of the biggest cities, including The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In fact, RHOA watchers said goodbye to two of the show's biggest stars, as well as its most controversial "friend" of the women, while The Real Housewives of Orange County saw three of its ladies drop their oranges after season 12.

Here's a rundown of all of the Housewives who decided to leave the franchise in 2018 for various reasons, including salary disputes and feuds so bitter that even Andy Cohen couldn't mediate the situation...

Fortunately, some cities seem to have found some stability within their casts, as The Real Housewives of Dallas, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey haven't experienced any major shake-up this year. Yet.

Mathieu Young/Bravo Carole Radziwill "Next." That is how The Real Housewives of New York City star ended her statement about her exit from the show after six seasons. "I have decided to return to what I do best--journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind," she said in a statement to E! News. "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament." Carole's final season became a war of the titans between her and former BFF Bethenny Frankel, and a source close to the show told E! News that "Carole was completely over filming and being a part of the show and Bethenny definitely had a huge part of her decision."

Bravo Lisa Vanderpump The pack leader is leaving the wolves. A source confirmed to E! News that the ninth season will likely be the last for one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' original Housewives. "Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source told E! News. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019." So why is the fan-favorite leaving? "The rest of the cast is over her," another source said. And it seems LVP is over the rest of the cast, as a source told us she "has been refusing to film and...her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative." But the reality star has also been going through a lot off-camera after the death of her only sibling, her brother Mark. In October, LVP told E! News she has been "more emotional" since her brother's death and hinted that her TV job as felt different since the loss. "I think a lot of people who follow me and know me know that this year has been much more challenging for me than a normal year," she said. "I have done 320 episodes of reality television. This year, there were certain things that felt very different to me. I'm not having a go at anybody, I never do, because it's not who I want to be, it's not who I want to be. I want to focus on things for the greater good and carry on doing what we're doing and try to enjoy my life." And in December, she offered up another RHOBH status update to E! News: "Nothing's been decided yet. The next season is so far away…we've got to get through this season first, but I didn't have a great season." When asked if she still wants to be a part of the show, she admitted, "I don't know, I've been doing it for nine years, there's going to be a time…" At least we still have Vanderpump Rules to get our LVP fix.

Bravo Sheree Whitfield She's leaving…again. After sitting out several seasons, the original cast member returned in a "friend" role before eventually becoming a full-time Housewife again. But after season 10, Sheree decided to drop her peach over salary disputes. "Currently living my best life," she told a fan on her Instagram Story when asked if she was coming back to RHOA. "Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth." She then continued to say she "declined" to return, teasing her followers that another TV opportunity may be coming her way, saying, "You may be seeing me soon!"

Bravo Kenya Moore After choosing not to go on the group trip and refusing to film scenes with her new husband, businessman Marc Daly, during season 10, fans were concerned Kenya would be fired. She wasn't…well, not exactly. During the reunion, Kenya revealed the news that she and Marc were expecting their first child, and fans were hoping to watch her experience motherhood. But then season 11 came around and Kenya wasn't on the show, with no official word from Kenya or Bravo on her absence. People reported that, like Sheree, Kenya wanted more money and contract negotiations with the network stalled. In early November, Kenya and Marc welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, with the 47-year-old reality star writing on Instagram, "She's so perfect and strong!" Moore wrote on Instagram.

Charles Sykes/Bravo Kim Zolciak-Biermann Well, that was quick. After making a dramatic return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 10th season, which was filled with non-stop feuding with NeNe Leakes, Kim told TMZ in April that she is "never" going to come back. The Don't Be Tardy star said she is "never, never" returning to RHOA because it caused her and her family "too much unneeded stress." Of course, Kim's final outing as an RHOA cast member went down at the controversial reunion, during which she claimed to Andy Cohen that the other women tried to play the racism card on her. "This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls—t," Kim said. "Everyone one of those motherf—kers on that couch owes this world a f—kin' apology for this racism s—t." She also claimed, You know why you haven't found another white woman to sit on that motherf—ker? ‘Cause nobody's dumb enough to do that."

MOVI Inc. Meghan King Edmonds The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced in January she was leaving the franchise after three seasons. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I've decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she wrote on her blog. She continued, "As I was filming the season 12 reunion I knew in my heart I was done: this wasn't my place anymore." During that reunion, Meghan announced she was pregnant with twins, and she and husband Jim Edmonds welcomed their sons, Hayes and Hart, in June. The couple welcomed their first child, Aspen, in 2016, with Meghan's IVF journey documented on RHOC.

Bravo Lydia McLaughlin Yep, it was a bit of a mass exodus for RHOC in 2018, as Lydia announced via her blog that she was once again leaving the show after one season. Previously, Lydia made her debut in season eight and chose not to return for season nine. And it was lather, rinse, repeat when she decided to come back for season 12. "RHOC has given me a great platform and I'm grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break," Lydia wrote in the post titled "Hanging Up the Orange." The mother of three continued, "Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don't see. I trust my path and I'm excited for what the future holds."