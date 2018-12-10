Millie Bobby Brown Proves Godzilla Is Scarier Than the Demogorgon in King of the Monsters Trailer

YouTube
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 12:06 PM
There's nothing stranger than Godzilla.
While Millie Bobby Brown is used to seeing Stranger Things on her Netflix show, the Hollywood actress is in for a whole new awakening thanks to her latest big screen role.
In the brand-new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the actress finds herself facing off against a battery of god-sized monsters.
We don't want to spoil anything but let's just say Godzilla is no easy match.
"Senators, we believe that these titans are just the tip of the iceberg," a Monarch official shared in the new trailer. "Which of these titans are here to protect us and which of these titans are here to threaten us?"
When one Senator asks if Godzilla should be out pet, an official replied, "No, we would be his." Uh-oh.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to the 2014 Godzilla reboot. It also marks the 14-year-old's official big screen debut on the big screen.
When asked if Godzilla or the Demogorgon is scarier, Millie was quick to answer.
"Godzilla," she told Entertainment Weekly. "He's not scary though. Once I understand him, I think there's some mutual respect for each other… I think he's scary, but I don't think Madison [her Godzilla character] does, I think she's been taught to not be scared of any monsters."
Watch the thrills and chills unfold when Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres in May 2019.
