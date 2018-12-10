Why a "Bitter" Chrissy Teigen Prevents John Legend From Working Out

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 12:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, ELLE UK

ELLE UK/ Gilles Bensimon

Chrissy Teigen is dishing on her relationship with John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and author stars on the cover of January's Elle UK edition, opening up to the magazine about her marriage, family and why she'll sometimes prevent her husband from working out. Teigen and Legend, who met in 2007 when she appeared alongside the singer in his "Stereo" music video, went on to tie the knot in 2013.

"We just clicked," she tells the magazine. "It wasn't like 'he's so sexy!' But he did make the first move, for sure."

She recalls of that first day together, "We spent 12 hours together, so that's like 12 dates, right?"

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

"Still, 'It was never like 'this is the man I'm going to marry,'" Teigen continues. "There's also those normal stories where you date and talk and just grow together. I do remember talking to him on the phone the next day for hours, though. He was on tour. And I'd never do that now."

Chrissy Teigen, ELLE UK

ELLE UK/ Gilles Bensimon

Teigen and Legend have two children together: Luna, 2, and Miles, 6 months.

Talking about their daily routine, Teigen says Legend has to get a workout in before she's awake. "He can't work out while I'm awake because I'll stop him. I'm just bitter," she explains. "Seeing your husband get fit while you've got your post-baby body, I'm like, 'F--k you, take a day off!'"

Teigen and Legend have different personalities, which seems to be the reason they work so well together.

"He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment," Teigen shares. "I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument."

The January issue of Elle UK is on sale from Dec. 12.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Why Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Is Not on Miley Cyrus' Mind

Mel B Hospitalized After Breaking Ribs and "Severed" Right Hand

Emilie de Ravin, Eric Bilitch

Emilie de Ravin Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Megan Fox, Today

Megan Fox Fears Her #MeToo Story Would Be Misinterpreted

Billy Eichner, Guy Branum

Gay Comedians Weigh in on Nick Cannon Calling Out Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman

How Miley Cyrus' Thoughts on Marijuana Have Evolved

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters

Millie Bobby Brown Proves Godzilla Is Scarier Than the Demogorgon in King of the Monsters Trailer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.