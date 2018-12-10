Kendall Jenner Is Near Naked on the Red Carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018

Kendall Jenner, you better werk.

In honor of The Fashion Awards 2018, held by the British Fashion Council at Royal Albert Hall, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in a sheer gown that bared it all. The long-sleeve number features a chainlink fabric with a golden hue that sparkles against the greenery of the backdrop. Although it is a floor-length gown with sleeves, the style is daring with a large cutout in the back and a high slit in the front. Plus, due its transparency, the view of her nude-toned undergarment, long legs, bust and butt make it a style that is sure to start conversation.

To complete the look, she added nude-toned high heels and hanging earrings. She kept her beauty simple, sweeping her hair into an effortless up-do and opting for nude-to-gold makeup.