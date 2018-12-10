Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Mother-Daughter Goals at the British Fashion Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 11:43 AM

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Before we enter into the 2019 red carpet season, celebs are reminding us of their fashion prowess at the British Fashion Awards 2018.

Held by the British Fashion Council at the Royal Albert Hall in London, celebrities and models like Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Kendall Jenner and more pose in awing looks against beautiful backdrops, including the red carpet stairs in front of the building (similar to the photo ops at the Met Gala), in front of a circular sparkling statue that creates somewhat of a halo around the stars and against a backdrops of greenery with golden letters that read "Fashion Awards." 

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford made the most of the beautiful scenery, posing together for the holiday family photo of the season. Kaia opted for an asymmetrical metallic top with cutouts and arm cuffs, paired with cropped, flared pants and black heels—a daring and sultry look. Cindy stunned in a coordinating ensemble—an off-shoulder, velvet gown with a thigh-high slit and pumps. Together, the mother-daughter duo reasserted their standing in the fashion world, reminding us of what's to come next season. We're here for it.

Best Dressed of the Week: Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria and More

Check out more best dressed celebrities below! 

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Kendall Jenner

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bares it all with a stunning sheer gown.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Kaia Gerber

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

The 17-year-old model stuns on the red carpet, proving her place in the model world. Her look features a lace, metallic top with fringe details and cutouts, which gracefully hangs over cropped pants.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Cindy Crawford

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel is a holiday dream in a black gown with floral embellishment.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Rita Ora

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Rita Ora

The singer perfect holiday accessories, adding a red purse, sheer socks and an embellished headband to her red carpet look.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Victoria Beckham

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Victoria Beckham

The designer is more posh than ever on the red carpet.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Naomie Harris

Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Naomie Harris

The actress stuns in a mini dress with embellishments and silver heels.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Penelope Cruz

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

The actress shines bright on the red carpet in a metallic, floor-length dress.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Ellie Goulding

Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

The British singer red carpet gown comes with pockets. We're sold.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Uma Thurman

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Uma Thurman

The Kill Bill actress is a holiday dream with a velvet, long-sleeve dress, featuring silver embellishments.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Alek Wek

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Alek Wek

The model's larger-than-life bow is a present to us all.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Karen Elson

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Karen Elson

The star opts for a sheer gown with green embellishments, which pops under her bright red hair.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The beauty of the model's look is all in the details.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Gabrielle Caunesil

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gabrielle Caunesil

Note: The star's sparkling over-the-knee boots are the perfect shoes for the holidays.

