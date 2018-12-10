Normani and Lauren Jauregui Congratulate Camila Cabello on Her Grammy Nominations

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 9:26 AM
What feud? Fifth Harmony singers and solo artists Normani and Lauren Jauregui have both congratulated former band mate Camila Cabello on her Grammy nominations.
Things seemed tense for a while between the remaining four members and Camila after she announced her decision to leave the girls' group in 2016 to concentrate on a solo career. In March, Fifth Harmony began an indefinite hiatus as the singers too pursued personal music projects.
On Friday, the nominations for the 2019 Grammys were announced. Camila received two nods, for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album, Camila.
"I'm super proud of her. I'm grateful that she got into a place in her career where she's happy and she doing what she wants to do," Lauren shared with E! News exclusively at Z100's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden. "It's amazing that she got nominated."
As for Normani, who performed with Khalid at the sold-out concert, she said she would absolutely congratulate the Grammy nominated star.
"Yes! Why not? Why wouldn't I?" she shared with E! News. "I love her so much."
It is unclear if Camila interacted with her former band mates at the event, where she and Normani performed separately on the main stage, while Lauren performed at the pre-show held inside the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Before the show, Camila revealed how she found out about the two nominations. "I was in my hotel. We were looking for the list and started screaming," she shared with E! News. "It's so cool. It feels surreal. It feels insane. I don't think I've fully processed it yet."
Fifth Harmony has never received a Grammy nod since they were formed on The X Factor in 2012, nor have its other singers.
At the 2017 MTV VMAs, Fifth Harmony had famously opened their performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs by showing five women in silhouette, then dramatically throwing one of them off the stage. Cabello watched the event at home with her mother and was shocked by the stunt.
"It definitely hurt my feelings. I wasn't expecting it, I wasn't prepared for it—especially because at that point I'd moved on from it," she told The New York Times. "I was just like, 'What? Why?'"
This past May, Camila and Normani had a reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and were all smiles.
Also that month, Camila said on The Sun's Bizarre Life With Dan Wootten podcast that she doesn't have any "bad feelings" towards Normani, Lauren, Dinah Jane or Ally Brooke.
"I just feel like nothing good comes out of me talking about it. I've never felt so happy in my life and I just don't have room or desire to have any bad feelings with people," she said. "The reason I don't like talking about it is because I don't want to fight, I don't want any bad feelings. "I genuinely wish them the best and I just have love for them and the whole journey we went through."
