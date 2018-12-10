Jennifer Aniston Gets Real About the Activity She Likes to Do Naked

Jennifer Aniston wasn't afraid to bare it all on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While playing a game of "Burning Questions" with the host, the Friends star revealed the activity she enjoys doing naked. Apparently, she likes to watch a little TV in the nude.

Ellen DeGeneres seemed a bit surprised by Aniston's answer.

"Is that weird?" the actress asked. "I mean, at night, you get into bed and watch TV."

However, it looks like this isn't the only activity Aniston likes to do in her birthday suit. When DeGeneres said she would have guessed sunbathing as the correct answer, Aniston replied, "Oh, that too."

In addition to revealing what she likes to do in the buff, Aniston unveiled her first celebrity crush (Shaun Cassidy) and the weirdest thing she's ever done to make money (she used to cut people's hair in high school for $10 a pop). She also revealed her three everyday essentials and the most rebellious thing she ever did as a teenager.

Watch the video to hear her answers.