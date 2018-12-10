Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

The critics have spoken!

Nominations for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards were announced live on KTLA this morning, honoring the best achievements in film and television. The winners will be revealed Jan. 11, when the 24th annual ceremony airs live on The CW Network. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association must submit votes by Jan. 11.

"We're thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics' Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television," Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President of Development at The CW Network, told E! News in a statement in September. "The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we're delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers."

A host has yet to be announced.

The show will once again take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.