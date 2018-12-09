Miss World 2018 Winner Is Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon: See Photos From the Pageant

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

VCG via Getty Images

Vanessa Ponce de Leon made history on Saturday to become the first Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss World.

The 2018 pageant took place in the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. The 26-year-old winner beat 117 other contestants, including runner up Miss Thailand Nicolene Limsnukan, Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo, who placed third, and and other finalists from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Uganda, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.

"I can't believe it, I really can't believe it," the newly crowned Miss World 2018 said backstage. "And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."

The new Miss World has a degree in International Business and has worked as a model and TV host. She is also involved in charity work, and serves on the board of directors of a rehab center for girls and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino and is also a speaker for the National Youth Institute.

See photos of her and other contestants at the pageant:

Miss United States Marisa Butler, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss United States

Presenting Marisa Butler (from Maine).

Miss Malaysia Larissa Ping Liew, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Malaysia

Presenting Larissa Ping Liew.

Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Uganda

Presenting Quilin Abenakyo.

Article continues below

Miss France Maeva Coucke, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss France

Presenting Maeva Coucke.

Miss Belarus Maria Vasilevichv, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Belarus

Presenting Maria Vasilevichv.

Miss Jamaica Kadijah Robinson, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Jamaica

Presenting Kadijah Robinson.

Article continues below

Miss Cook Islands Reihana Koteka-Wiki, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Cook Islands

Presenting Reihana Koteka-Wiki.

Miss Vietnam Vy Tran, Miss World 2018

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Miss Vietnam

Presenting Vy Tran.

Miss World 2018 Finale

Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

Swish

Contestants show off their colorful costumes.

Article continues below

Miss World 2018 Finalists

Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

Top 5 Finalists

Contestants Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan of Thailand, Quiin Abenakyo of Uganda, Vanessa Ponce De Leon of Mexico, Kadijah Robinson of Jamaica, and Maria Vasilevich of Belarus appear onstage at the Miss World 2018 beauty pageant.

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

And the Winner Is...

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon reacts as she is crowned the 68th Miss World by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India.

The Miss World pageant was created in Britain in 1951 and is the oldest surviving major international beauty contest.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty Pageants , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B Raps About Divorce While Offset Says He Misses Her

Demi Lovato, Henry Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Kiss on Dinner Date

Samantha Cohen, Meghan Markle Aide, Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle to Lose Second Aide Amid Rumors About Duchess' "Difficult" Behavior

Katie Cassidy, Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy Is Married: Arrow Star Weds Matthew Rodgers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Makes His Action Dreams Come True in New Season 6 Promos

Chrissy Teigen

Haters Gonna Hate! Looking Back on the Most Epic Celebrity Clapbacks

E-comm: Must-Have Items for Any Smart Home

Must-Have Items for Any Smart Home

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.