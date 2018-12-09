Meghan Markle to Lose Second Aide Amid Rumors About Duchess' "Difficult" Behavior

It looks like there's going to be another shakeup in the house of Sussex.

Pregnant Meghan Markle is set to lose a key member of her Kensington Palace staff for the second time since her wedding to Prince Harry in May. The pair's interim private secretary, Samantha "The Panther" Cohen, does not want to make her job permanent and "has let it be known that she intends to leave after Meghan's baby is born next spring," and will help the couple with finding her replacement in the new year, the Sunday Times reported.

News of her departure comes amid rumors that Meghan is a "difficult" boss. Kensington Palace had no immediate comment on Cohen's exit news when reached by E! News and has also not commented on most of the negative reports about the duchess.

Cohen, who is 50 and from Australia, has worked for the royal family for 17 years and is Queen Elizabeth II's former assistant private secretary. Cohen had announced her resignation from that post last summer and then accepted a temporary job working for Meghan and Harry, and was tasked with helping the now-duchess transition into royal life. According to British press reports, she intended to stay for six months. The Sunday Times said Meghan had hoped to keep her on permanently.