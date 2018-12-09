Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Makes His Action Dreams Come True in New Season 6 Promos

Move over, John McClane. Jake Peralta is in the house.

It appears that, in a way, Jake (Andy Samberg) is making all his wildest dreams come true in season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which makes its NBC debut in January. The latest trailers let the Die Hard-loving detective do all the things a good action star is always doing, like knowing exactly what to do to get off the top of a high rise building, and having just the rope to do it with, but only having enough for everyone else on the roof, so he he has to hitch a ride by leaping onto a passing helicopter.

Three separate trailers with different endings debut today, and you can watch two of them below before the third one debuts tonight during Sunday Night Football tonight on NBC.

Sure, Jake's action sequence doesn't turn out to be real in the end, but at least watching Jake's dream scenario reminded us that Brooklyn Nine-Nine season six was our dream scenario, and it's playing out in just a matter of weeks.