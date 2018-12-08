Thomas Markle Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Put Up a "Wall of Silence"

Thomas Markle is speaking out once again about his now-distant relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle.

On Saturday, The Mail on Sunday posted an interview with the former lighting director where he discussed at length the "wall of silence" he believes Meghan and Prince Harry put up, as well as his lack of communication with his daughter. "Everything has been met with a stony silence," he said.

Thomas asserted that he has been trying to get in touch with the Duchess of Sussex for some time now, but his calls have gone unanswered. He made similar statements in July, also in an interview with The Mail on Sunday. He said then, "She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

He told Mail on Sunday in his most recent interview, "I'm hurt by what's happened but I'm not going to stay silent."