Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning During Day in the Snow

On Monday, Travis shut down cheating rumors and criticized trolls after a photo of a lookalike began circulating around the web that made it look like the "Sicko Mode" rapper was canoodling with another woman. He commented the photo that was quickly gaining attention and wrote, "I don't be on balcony wit no thots. That s--t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!"

It was revealed two days later in a YouTube video that the photo was all part of an elaborate prank to "fool the Internet" and to teach people not to believe everything they see online. The Kardashians, however, came after the prankster. Kim Kardashian tweeted about it, "I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!"

Kylie, too, called out the person behind the "joke" and criticized it. "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."