Best Gifts for All the Moms in Your Life

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 3:00 AM
Moms are the best, aren't they?
Alright, so that was a rhetorical question. Even if you don't have a biological mom in your life, chances are you have mom figures. And their nurturing spirit is what's gotten you through the best and worst times of your life. To say you're grateful is an understatement. So for the holidays, you feel like the least you can do is get them a nice gift. You know, something indulgent like a fancy face mask or an ultra-soft robe.
With these gift ideas you'll have presents for all your favorites—we pinky promise.
BUY IT: MICHAEL Michael Kors Suede Jet Set Travel Tote, $155 at Macys
BUY IT: UGG Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper, $95 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Steve Madden Super-Soft Solid Scarf & Wrap, $29 at Macys
Article continues below
BUY IT: First Care Activating Sheet Mask 5 Pack by SULWHASOO, $60 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: KATE SPADE NEW YORK Rustic Plaid Universal Laptop Sleeve, $56 at Nordstrom
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $80 at Target
Article continues below
BUY IT: Dynamic Collections Snowflake Embossed Jar Candle - 3 Pack, $30 at Amazon
BUY IT: Women's Cozy Faux Fur Robe - Gilligan & O'Malley, $25 at Target
Article continues below
BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Brushed Cotton Pajama Set, $52 at Macys
Article continues below
Cute, no?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What Didn't the Kardashians Do This Year: Untangling the Babies, Scandals, Romance, Trips to the White House and More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?