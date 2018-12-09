Must-Have Items for Any Smart Home

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 3:30 AM

Attention techie lovers, please raise your hands!

OK, even if you're not a techie—you should still stick around for this. If you're totally plugged into the latest and greatest Alexa, etc. products, kudos to you—really. There's tons to keep up with. But even if you're new to the techie scene, there are actually some very user friendly smart home buys that will make your life so much easier.
Interested?

Yeah, us too. Here are our current must haves this holiday season.

Samsung 55" Smart Curved UHD TV

BUY IT: Samsung 55" Smart Curved UHD TV, $600 at Target

Echo Dot Kids Edition With Alexa

BUY IT: Echo Dot Kids Edition, a Smart Speaker With Alexa, $50 at Amazon

All New Echo Show Smart Display with Alexa

BUY IT: All New Echo Show (2nd Gen) 10" Smart Display with Alexa, $230 at Amazon

Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa

BUY IT: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New and Improved Smart Speaker With Alexa, $30 at Amazon

Echo Spot - Smart Display with Alexa

BUY IT: Echo Spot - Smart Display with Alexa, $129 at Amazon

Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell

BUY IT: Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, $99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb

BUY IT: Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb, $46 at Amazon

JBL Link 300 Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant

BUY IT: JBL Link 300 Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant, $250 at Target

Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

BUY IT: Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, $29 at Target

Google Home Hub

BUY IT: Google Home Hub, $149 at Target

Is it wrong that we want all of these? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

