Shop Stocking Stuffers Under $25

We don't care how old you are, getting stocking stuffer type gifts never gets old.

No matter what holiday you're celebrating, useful knick knacks that you wouldn't necessarily think to buy yourself are always a welcome gift—especially when under $25. Beard oil to keep his face from itching? So genius. Fenty Beauty mini lip glosses in the latest holiday colors? What girl wouldn't love those options for her next party?

Trust: There are tons more suggestions where that came from. So whether you are giving or getting, this is a list you're going to want to scope out!