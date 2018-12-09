Shop Stocking Stuffers Under $25

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 3:00 AM

We don't care how old you are, getting stocking stuffer type gifts never gets old.

No matter what holiday you're celebrating, useful knick knacks that you wouldn't necessarily think to buy yourself are always a welcome gift—especially when under $25. Beard oil to keep his face from itching? So genius. Fenty Beauty mini lip glosses in the latest holiday colors? What girl wouldn't love those options for her next party?

Trust: There are tons more suggestions where that came from. So whether you are giving or getting, this is a list you're going to want to scope out!

SMASHBOX Photo Finish Primer Mini Trio

BUY IT: SMASHBOX Holidaze: Photo Finish Primer Mini Trio, $15 at Sephora

Fairisle Beanie With Fleece Lined Beanie

BUY IT: Goodfellow & Co™ Men's Fairisle Beanie With Fleece Lined Beanie, $17 at Target

PopSockets Cell Phone Grip & Stand

BUY IT: PopSockets Cell Phone Grip & Stand - Giraffe Bubblegum, $10 at Target

Becoming by Michelle Obama

BUY IT: Becoming by Michelle Obama (Hardcover), $23 at Target

Oh K! Gold Foil Facial Sheet Mask

BUY IT: Oh K! Gold Foil Facial Sheet Mask at Amazon, $7

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Two Lil Mattemoiselles

BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Two Lil Mattemoiselles, $19 at Sephora

SEPHORA COLLECTION Fringe False Lash Set

BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Fringe False Lash Set, $12 at Sephora

12 Days of Socks Gift Box Harry Potter Crew Socks

BUY IT: 12 Days of Socks Gift Box Harry Potter Crew Socks-Mens, $20 at JCPenney

SEPHORA COLLECTION Mini Brush Set

BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Wish Upon A Star Mini Brush Set, $15 at Sephora

LIVING PROOF All I Want Is Dry Shampoo

BUY IT: LIVING PROOF All I Want Is Dry Shampoo, $23 at Sephora

Duke Cannon Vintage News Anchor Hair Kit

BUY IT: Duke Cannon Vintage News Anchor Hair Kit, $13 at Target

The Walking Dead: Rise of The Governor

BUY IT: The Walking Dead: Rise of The Governor (Paperback) by Robert Kirkman & Jay Bonansinga, $15 at Target

Nail Mani Emergency Grooming Kit

BUY IT: Trim Nail Mani Emergency Grooming Kit, $5 at Target

DOS Card Game

BUY IT: DOS Card Game, $9 at Target

Magnolia Slippers and Eye Mask Set

BUY IT: Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Slippers and Eye Mask Set at Target, $24.99

Stainless Steel Insulated Camp Mug

BUY IT: Zak 13oz Stainless Steel Insulated Camp Mug, $10 at Target

Hersheys Candy Flavored Lip Balms

BUY IT: Hersheys Candy Flavored Lip Balms Chapped Lip Moisturizer set of 7 at Amazon, $16

The Rugged Bros Beard Oil

BUY IT: Unscented Beard Oil for Men by The Rugged Bros - Beard Softener and Conditioner at Amazon, $13

Bless the stocking stuffer gods, are we right? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

