Shop Stocking Stuffers Under $25

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 3:00 AM
We don't care how old you are, getting stocking stuffer type gifts never gets old.
No matter what holiday you're celebrating, useful knick knacks that you wouldn't necessarily think to buy yourself are always a welcome gift—especially when under $25. Beard oil to keep his face from itching? So genius. Fenty Beauty mini lip glosses in the latest holiday colors? What girl wouldn't love those options for her next party?
Trust: There are tons more suggestions where that came from. So whether you are giving or getting, this is a list you're going to want to scope out!
BUY IT: SMASHBOX Holidaze: Photo Finish Primer Mini Trio, $15 at Sephora
BUY IT: Goodfellow & Co™ Men's Fairisle Beanie With Fleece Lined Beanie, $17 at Target
BUY IT: PopSockets Cell Phone Grip & Stand - Giraffe Bubblegum, $10 at Target
BUY IT: Becoming by Michelle Obama (Hardcover), $23 at Target
BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Two Lil Mattemoiselles, $19 at Sephora
BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Fringe False Lash Set, $12 at Sephora
BUY IT: 12 Days of Socks Gift Box Harry Potter Crew Socks-Mens, $20 at JCPenney
BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Wish Upon A Star Mini Brush Set, $15 at Sephora
BUY IT: LIVING PROOF All I Want Is Dry Shampoo, $23 at Sephora
BUY IT: Duke Cannon Vintage News Anchor Hair Kit, $13 at Target
BUY IT: The Walking Dead: Rise of The Governor (Paperback) by Robert Kirkman & Jay Bonansinga, $15 at Target
BUY IT: Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Slippers and Eye Mask Set at Target, $24.99
BUY IT: Zak 13oz Stainless Steel Insulated Camp Mug, $10 at Target
BUY IT: Hersheys Candy Flavored Lip Balms Chapped Lip Moisturizer set of 7 at Amazon, $16
BUY IT: Unscented Beard Oil for Men by The Rugged Bros - Beard Softener and Conditioner at Amazon, $13
Bless the stocking stuffer gods, are we right?
