Why Connie Britton Believes Meditation Has Kept Her Wrinkle-Free

Connie Britton is a big believer in the power of positive thinking.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the Dirty John star's Health magazine cover, where she spills on life as a single parent in Hollywood and her secret to feeling youthful and strong at 51-years-old.

Despite being unable to fit "long baths" into her busy schedule these days, Connie is an advocate for taking time for herself (and not feeling bad about it!) through meditation, exercise and clean eating.

"It is very difficult to be a working parent," the actress confessed. "And I'm a single mom, which adds a whole other element. If something out of the blue or scary happens and you have someone to bounce that off of, you're ahead of the game."

So how does she center herself when life becomes chaotic? As Connie described to Health, "Meditation has been a big part of my adult life... It can be 10 minutes; it can be in the car while I'm driving or just taking a deep breath before I'm about to shoot a scene."

"To me," she continued, "that's a really important tool. And I really believe it helps with wrinkles. We can change our body chemistry through meditation."