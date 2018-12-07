This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

The holiday season has to the potential to make everyone feel royal with extravagant dishes, fancy parties and, of course, gifts.

No matter how old you are, there's nothing more exciting than unwrapping a gift from a loved one. On the other hand as a giver, there's nothing more heartwarming that watching your loved one light up with a big smile after opening your gift. But, what do you buy the royal in your life (such as your parents or significant other) to garner such a response?

This is where Meghan Markle's wardrobe comes into play. After a big year, including the most anticipated wedding of the season, international trips and a baby on the way, purchasing a piece from the style icon's closet is the perfect way to show someone that they're royal in your eyes.