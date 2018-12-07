Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Cardi B has scored five nominations for the 2019 Grammys!
It was announced early Friday morning that the superstar rapper is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, Record of the Year for "I Like It," Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5.
While the Grammy nominations were being announced, Cardi was at court in Queens, New York for her case regarding an alleged strip club fight. While at the courthouse, Cardi was informed by the press that she'd been nominated for five Grammys, and the must-see moment was all caught on camera.
After avoiding arrest in the case on Friday, Cardi tweeted the video of the moment she learned about her Grammy nods.
"This is not How expected to find out I'm nominated for a Grammy," she wrote along with the video. "I need a do over."
Cardi can be seen in the video doing a little cheer at the courthouse after learning about her Grammy honors. Following the success of "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, but she has yet to take home her first Grammy. However, that could all change in just two months at the 2019 ceremony!
