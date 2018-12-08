A Deep Dive Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 2 Jet Set Style

For new jet setter Midge, the Paris streets are suddenly her runway.

Well, that's mostly thanks to her mama, Miriam, who has fled to the city of light in search of her former life. Just like that, Amy Sherman-Palladino's burgeoning hit comic hops on a plane (for the first time) and heads to France with her worried father, simultaneously kicking off the highly-anticipated season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

While Midge's family life is once again turned on its head, at least we can always count on the series' consistently marvelous clothes. Even the lead of the show can't help but notice the impeccable style on the sidewalk. "Oh, that hat is fabulous," Midge points out as one impossibly chic woman rushes by. "Wow, that one's even better," she observes of another.

"Hey, hey—will you stop shopping?" dad Abe impatiently begs.