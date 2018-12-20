Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal: All the Ways Home Alone Reminds Us of Our Childhood Christmases

That being said, when it really comes down to it, the holidays are prime time for nostalgia and reminiscing about the past, which is why Home Alone is so perfect.

Oh, and maybe don't call your nephew a "little jerk." We're looking at you uncle Frank!

As we've grown up we've learned that maybe you should call the cops if two burglars are planning to hit your house, and maybe a parent should count their kids, not their annoyed niece while rushing to the airport.

Oh Home Alone, how we love you so! This 1990 film is basically a picture of our childhood , except we didn't grow up in Chicago and our name wasn't Kevin. That being said, we do watch Home Alone every holiday season because it reminds us of our childhood Christmases , which is always a good thing.

Whether you grew up in cold weather and had a massive family like Kevin, or grew up on the west coast with one sibling, kids from this movie's era are brought back to their younger days from the moment this movie begins.

For example, Kevin McCallister's ( Macaulay Culkin ) clothing choices, love of only cheese pizza—as an adult there are so many delicious toppings to love—and the terrible Christmas concert he ruined, which we all were in back in the day, are so throwback and totally relatable.

If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s (and maybe even beyond) then you know what we're talking about when we say this film brings back some serious memories .

It's sort of like a time capsule to our childhood Christmases and it's one of the many reasons we can't help but turn it on whether we're back at our parents' house or home alone.

The great music, the outrageous Christmas decorations, and wild family dynamics are like looking at home videos of our own celebrations and it's just wonderful.

20th Century Fox Wannabee Grown Up The movie starts off with Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) wanting to be grown up and taken seriously, which is pretty much every child's dream even though they should be dreaming of what to play or do next. The vibe of the movie and Kev's scene where he looks like he's shaving AKA channeling his dad is what all kids did at least once. Who didn't want to be their parents with their fancy clothes and big shoes?

20th Century Fox Traditional Christmas Decorations As a kid our house was always decked out and full of decorations, and Home Alone perfectly embodies that nostalgic feeling which we are major fans of. The old school ornaments, garland and lots of Christmas in every room is so reminiscent of growing up in a house that loved the holidays.

20th Century Fox Family Time Craziness "Look what you did you little jerk!" The holidays can be rough with your family around all the time and people eating the cheese pizza and spilling milk at the table, but if it wasn't so hectic would you remember it so fondly?

20th Century Fox Matching Pajamas Hello, this screams Christmas 1990. Matching pajamas or festive pj sets were all the rage growing up and we have photos to prove it.

20th Century Fox The Perfect Villains One of the greatest parts about this movie is the dynamic duo of Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). Sure, they were scary and might've made us have nightmares a few times in the past, but they were also hilarious and somehow lovable. John Hughes nailed it with these two and made us kind of wish this whole burglary thing happened to us...except not really, because it is super scary.

20th Century Fox Sibling Dynamic The dynamics between Buzz (Devin Ratray) and Kevin are so on point of what it's like to grow up with siblings. There are ups and downs of being a kid in a big family, but when all is said and done, Buzz and Kevin love each other, which is one of the reasons this movie is so great. Oh, and the fact that Buzz is such a butt-head reminds us of all those times we bickered with our siblings at Christmas...maybe over new toys or the last piece of cheese pizza, who knows!

20th Century Fox Grocery Store Run Wonder Bread? Come on, this is a total throwback.

20th Century Fox Junk Food Fantasy A junk food party would be the first thing we'd do when we were home alone as kids, so ya, this movie and all of Kevin's foodie obsessions are like watching our own home video.

20th Century Fox Airport Delays Airports at Christmas? No thank you!

20th Century Fox Reclusive Neighbor We all had that one neighbor who kept to themselves and caused the rumor mill to go wild. It was terrifying when we were young and hasn't gotten any better as adults.

Coldwell Banker; 20th Century Fox Retro Interiors If you didn't live in a house like this (or had a grandparent with a house like this) then we just can't relate to you at all!

20th Century Fox Childhood Laughs When you get older and go back and watch your favorite movies a lot of the jokes don't seem as funny, but in Home Alone it's the opposite. The movie has aged gracefully and the jokes and funny lines including, "Buzz your girlfriend, woof!" have become more funny along the way. Hence, why we will always watch this movie during the holidays.

20th Century Fox Toys for Days Buzz's room was every kid's dream scenario...just look at all those toys. The best part however was that Kevin used a decent amount of them as a part of his booby trap plan, which we'd like to think we would've been savvy enough to replicate if a robber attacked our house as kids.

20th Century Fox '90s Technology If you want to be transported back in time just look to Kevin's favorite toy...his voice recorder! This was so in when we were little and it takes us back each time we watch him record voices and play them back to his advantage. It's hilarious.

20th Century Fox Spiders as Pets Didn't everyone know someone growing up who had either a snake or a spider as a pet? It was so gross and probably why we are no longer friends with said kid.

20th Century Fox Santa Visits When Kevin goes to see Santa—not the real one, but one who can get him a message—he brings us back to our childhood instantly. Going to visit Santa Claus was such a big deal back in the day and even though Kevin only gets a few Tic Tacs, and not a candy cane, for his visit it is exactly like our childhood trips to see the big guy.

20th Century Fox Ice Cream Dreams Our dreams as a little one were filled with eating ice cream for every meal and Kevin made that a reality in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Basically, Kevin was our idol and that's why as adults we do eat ice cream for dinner on occasion.

20th Century Fox John Candy Cameo During the late '80s and early '90s John Candy was the comedian, so whenever we watch this film we can't help but think about yesteryear.

20th Century Fox Fear of Adults Our fear of adults was totally validated by this movie when Marv and Harry followed Kevin home from the market in that unmarked van.