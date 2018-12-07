Bitsie Tulloch Is a Very 2018 Lois Lane in the Elseworlds Crossover

This weekend, not only will we get to see Barry Allen play the Green Arrow and Oliver Queen play The Flash, but we also get some new girl power in the Arrowverse universe.

Alongside Ruby Rose's debut as Batwoman, Bitsie Tulloch will finally be appearing as the iconic journalist Lois Lane, putting a face to the name Supergirl has been throwing around for years. We've met her sister (played by Jenna Dewan) and we've even met her dad, and now, no pressure at all, we finally get to meet her.

"It was a little overwhelming," Tulloch tells E! News of taking on such an iconic character. "I was very honored."

Tulloch has been told for most of her life that she looks like Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing Lois Lane in the Superman films of the 1970s and 80s, alongside Christopher Reeve as Superman. Even when she first started acting, it was Kidder's Superman screen tests she used for inspiration.

"All the actors were terrific, but it was very clear to me why Margot Kidder got that role. She just brought an energy and an enthusiasm and a sense of fun and spirit that nobody else really had," she says, adding that she hoped she did the same when she auditioned.