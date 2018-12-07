RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Trailer Reveals Rules Twist, Endless Shade and Ellen Pompeo Being Fabulous

VH1
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 6:05 PM
The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars rules? Out the window! At least temporarily, host RuPaul declares in the new trailer below.
"All Star rules have been temporarily suspended," the Emmy winner says, which sets off a firestorm of dramatic reactions.
For All Stars 4, 10 Drag Race veterans return for their chance to take home the ultimate crown. Meet them below.
"Each of you possess a unique superpower that puts you in a league of your own," Ru says.
Some of the other key moments in the trailer include this sick burn stars of The Real Housewives wish they came up with, "You have so much plastic in you, you'll probably be buried in a recycling bin," and Grey's Anatomy star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo getting down with the drag speak.
"Diagnosis: Sickening! You were giving face and drama and I was here for it," Pompeo says.
Other guest judges include Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong, Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, Rita Ora, Gus Kenworthy and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.
Meet the contestants below.
Fresh off of season 10, Monet X Change is back to prove she has everything it takes to be crowned the All Stars champion.
Valentina was chopped from season nine for not knowing the words, but she's back and ready to snatch that crown.
Runner-up on season three and All Stars season one contestant, Manila Luzon is back again—will third time be the charm?
Farrah Moan wants to prove to the world that she's more than just a cry baby and take her place at the top.
Jasmine Masters spent her time since season seven becoming a meme queen, but those can only get you so far to the All Stars crown.
Monique Heart lacked the closest full of costumes she needed in season 10, but since then she's assembled some mighty looks.
Trinity Taylor got all the way to the Top 4 of her season, can she claim the top spot in one of the fiercest competitions yet?
Chicago's Naomi Smalls made a splash when she got to the Top 3 of Drag Race season eight, but those legs didn't get her to the finish line.
Latrice Royale is back to try and get that All Stars crown after competing in season four and All Stars season one.
Los Angeles' Gia Gunn is back for another round of competition and determined to prove she's more than just sassy catchphrases.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars begins Friday, Dec. 14 on VH1.
