All the Stars Bradley Cooper Might Win a Grammy Before

Warner Bros. Pictures
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 1:31 PM
Warner Bros. Pictures
Bradley Cooper is up for multiple awards at the 2019 Grammys!
It was announced on Friday morning that Cooper, who has always been a talented actor, has been nominated for two awards for his vocal abilities. Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga are nominated for Record of the Year for their hit song "Shallow." The talented duo, who showed off their vocal skills in the film, are also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the award show.
If the co-stars take home awards at the February ceremony, Cooper will have won a Grammy before many A-list artists. The list of singers and rappers who've yet to take home a Grammy is actually quite surprising. Did you know that Katy Perry has never won a Grammy? What about Ariana Grande?
Let's take a look at just a few of the talented artists who've yet to score their first Grammy win:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Though the superstar singer has produced hit after hit and received 13 nominations, she has yet to score a Grammy win.
John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS
It may come as a surprise to many that Cyrus only has one Grammy nomination. Her hit album Bangerz received a nod for Best Pop Vocal album in 2015.
Trae Patton/NBC
Over the years, the Voice coach has received seven Grammy nominations but unfortunately zero wins.
Article continues below
Rancel Lopez @rancelphotography
Though the superstar rapper has scored 10 Grammy nominations over the years, she surprisingly has yet to take home a Grammy.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
The Jonas Brothers were nominated for Best New Artist in 2009, but the award went to Zac Brown Band.
YouTube
The "Real Friends" singer is up for her first-ever Grammy awards at the 2019 ceremony for Best Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard
Grande has received four nominations in the past and is up for two Grammys at the 2019 ceremony.
Why Chris Harrison Doesn't Want to Call Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Season the Most Dramatic Ever
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?