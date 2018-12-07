Inside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Ambitious Recast With Skylar Astin

At the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour, Brosh McKenna acknowledged the original plan was for Greg and Rebecca (Bloom) to breakup, but Greg to stick around, like the show did with Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III).

"So Rachel and I had always been exploring bringing back that character and sort of trying to figure out a way to do it that suited our show and also because we felt like we had taken the resolution we wanted for Greg and kind of jammed it into those first four episodes of the second season," she said. "We felt like we had completed his arc a bit. So now bringing the character of Greg back, it is part of our storytelling. It's a plot point in the story that the character's reimagined, so he's going to be played by a different actor, which is Skylar."