Fans Are Mourning a Surprising Loss in Avengers: Endgame

Captain America's facial hair is no longer.

While watching the trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Friday, fans all over the world noticed that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is missing his beard! Marvel dropped the visual for the fourth Avengers film just hours ago, sparking a social media frenzy over a clean-shaven Captain America.

"WHERE IS STEVE'S BEARD @ChrisEvans," one Twitter user wrote. Another fan asked Evans, "why did u cut off your beard and hairs man.. u look Savage in that look.."

While some fans just expressed that they're "so sad" that the beard is gone, other social media users demanded answers.