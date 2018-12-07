Steal Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Swag With These Products

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 11:30 AM
If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you exactly who Jax Taylor is.
Not only is the soon-to be-married reality star gearing up for a big wedding to lady love Brittany Cartwright, he also just announced his new cocktail mixer line Just Add X. But perhaps the biggest change in his life is his new healthier lifestyle. "I've really changed my outlook on everything, it's really all about self-care," shared the star.
He admitted to us he's cut back on drinking and finds himself in the gym twice a day these days. It's certainly paid off: He's lost 40 pounds since last year and has adopted other healthy habits like a newfound daily skincare ritual.
Let's just say, we're feeling inspired for the new year. For Jax's must-have products and other current obsessions, keep scrolling!
"I'm a huge Nike Air Max fan right now. I have really weird feet and they're always in pain and these are the shoes that are the most comfortable so I try to find one in every color," shared Jax.
BUY IT: Nike Air Max Sequent 3, $75
"I was just talking about that the other day, I love jacket season. I'm obsessed with anything by Mackage. I have two new coats that I got from Canada. One is black leather with a built-in grey hoodie. The other is kind of like a trendy form-fitting ski jacket with a liner. It's puffy, but a little less puffy around the collar. I love their stuff, but they are expensive."
Article continues below
"I lost a lot of weight recently. I was 235 pounds last year and I'm down to 195 now. I'm so much more comfortable, so I'm back in some cool skinny jeans. My favorites right now are from Zara."
"Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Skincare is amazing. I've been using it for 8 months now and it's totally changed my face. I use a face mist first, then I use the repair reverse daily serum then I top it off with the brighten and tighten—twice a day, every day."
BUY IT: Beverly Hills MD 24HR Hydrating Rose Mist, $68
Article continues below
BUY IT: Beverly Hills MD Brighten and Tighten Restorative Face Oil, $130
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays on Bravo.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Inside Kevin Hart's Whirlwind 48 Hours as Oscars Host—and What He's Learned From the Continued Controversy
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?