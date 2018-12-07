Candace Cameron Bure Hospitalized After Go-Karting Accident: "My Brother Ran Me Over"

Have mercy!

Candace Cameron Bure's family reunion landed her in the emergency room! The Fuller House star took to her Instagram on Thursday to document her trip to the hospital, telling her followers that her brother Kirk Cameron "ran me over."

"Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room," Candace laughed as she told her followers in one social media post. "Got into a go-karting accident and my brother ran me over. I'm waiting to see if I broke my hand or fractured it or what. I think I bruised my shoulder up pretty badly too, but I can't tell because I haven't taken my shirt off."