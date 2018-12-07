XXXtentacion's Posthumous Album Skins Released: Listen to It Here

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 10:26 AM
XXXTentacion's first posthumous album, Skins, was released on Friday after much anticipation.
The popular rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot dead in Florida in June. He was 20. Since his death, his music sales have skyrocketed. Skins is his third studio album.
The 10 tracks on the record span 19 minutes total. One of them, "One Minute," features Kanye West. It is the longest track, lasting 3 minutes and 17 seconds, and contains lyrics such as,"She wanna give you the cookie, you Famous-amous / She gave you the p---y, but you ain't pay for the a--s / Now your name is tainted, by the claims they paintin' / The defendant is guilty, no one blames the plaintiff / Gotta say it in Layman's terms, while you wait on arraignments / Cause if the jury say you did it, the payment is heinous."
In 2016, XXXTentacion was arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the cases were closed following his death. This past October, an audio recording made around the time of his arrest was leaked and appears to discuss abuse he inflicted on a woman and stabbing eight people. Following speculation about the track's meaning, a source told Genius that Kanye is "not defending XXX or referencing anyone in particular" on it.
How SoundCloud Gave Rise to XXXTentacion, 6ix9ine and More—and the Disturbing Secrets Surrounding Them
The album also contains the track "Guardian Angel," which plays a sample of his 2017 song "Jocelyn Flores" in reverse. The later track was a friend and fan of the rapper who committed suicide in a hotel room while visiting him in Florida.
XXXTentacion is also set to appear on Kanye's upcoming album, Yandhi.
Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?