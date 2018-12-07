Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams and Pastor Chad Johnson Break Up

It's over between Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson...according to her.

The 38-year-old Destiny's Child singer and Broadway star announced on her Instagram Stories on Friday that the two have split, nine months after they got engaged and a month after their OWN reality series Chad Loves Michelle premiered. It is still airing and Johnson shared a teaser for an episode just two days ago.

"I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single. Things didn't work out," Williams wrote. "The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS"

Fearless is also the name of Williams' new single, her first in more than three years, which was released that day.

Johnson, 41, has not commented.