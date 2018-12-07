Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Haters After Being Criticized for Kissing Her Baby Girl on the Lips

Presley Ann/WireImage
Gabrielle Union doesn't have time for mommy shamers.
On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of her giving her baby girl, Kaavia James, pecks on the lips.
"Kissing Game," the proud mama captioned the footage. "She's got my [heart] on a string. @kaaviajames."
It wasn't long before followers started criticizing Union for kissing her daughter on the lips.
"Ahhhhh didn't anyone tell you you shouldn't kiss a baby in the mouth. Even your own," wrote one social media user. "She's beautiful tho."
Another claimed "it's unsanitary to a kiss a baby on the mouth" and argued people "carry bacteria from what we eat."
Other commenters expressed concern over the child's breathing.
Union then responded to the criticism in the comments section.
"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don't even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her," she wrote.
She also assured her followers she took precautions when Oprah Winfrey and her crew came to visit the newborn for the upcoming special, Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.
"No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah's crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home," she added. "If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm's way… you got another thing coming."
Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Union had received criticism since welcoming her daughter via surrogate in November. She also received hate after she posted a picture of herself wearing a hospital gown and holding her baby with husband Dwyane Wade. The photo also showed the two engaging in skin-to-skin bonding.
"The most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everyone started to talk about, 'Why is she in the bed, holding the baby? Why's she got a gown on? Why's she acting like she just had a baby?'" the basketball player told Winfrey. He then added, ""Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out."
Union's road to motherhood hasn't been the easiest. The Bring It On star has opened up her fertility struggles in the past and revealed she's suffered multiple miscarriages.
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," the 44-year-old Being Mary Jane star writes in her new book We're Going to Need More Wine, according to People. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant—I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."
Now that their baby girl has arrived, Wade's has one wish for his family, which also includes three children from his previous relationships: to live a happy and healthy life.
"As a whole, just obviously health. That's No. 1," he said. "I want us all to be as together as we can be. I want us to all support each other. I want us to all appreciate each other's abilities in life and support each other no matter what."