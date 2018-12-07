Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

YouTube
Fri., Dec. 7, 2018
The 2019 Grammys are bound to strike a chord with music lovers.
Nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards will be announced this morning in all 84 categories, honoring the best recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe joined the hosts of CBS This Morning to announce the first wave of nominations; simultaneously, nominations were also revealed in selected categories on Apple Music. The others will be announced in a press release.
After being held in New York City last year, the show is returning to L.A. and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.
"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."
A host has yet to be revealed.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton, Sex and Cigarettes
Leon Bridges, Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway, Honestly
Her, Her
PJ Morton, Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini, Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne, Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde, Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 2
Album of the Year
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile, By the Way I Forgive You
Drake, Scorpion
Her, Her
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar
Record of the Year
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "All the Stars"
Post Malone and 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "All the Stars"
Boo'ed Up
Drake, "God's Plan"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle"
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
In September, the Recording Academy announced it had selected Dolly Parton for a very special honor. "I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year," the 72-year-old entertainer told E! News in a statement. "It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music."
