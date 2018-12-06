Watch Dwyane Wade Get Emotional Envisioning His Future With Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade bares his soul in his and Gabrielle Union's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Titled Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby, the primetime special delves into the deeply personal—and at times heartbreaking—journey the actress and NBA star took to become parents. In November, Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed a baby girl they named Kaavia James into the world via surrogate.

So when Oprah asked the proud dad (who also has three sons from previous relationships) to describe his ultimate wish for his family, Dwyane's answer did not disappoint.

In a clip obtained exclusively by E! News he gushes, "As a whole, just obviously health. That's No. 1. I want us all to be as together as we can be. I want us to all support each other. I want us to all appreciate each other's abilities in life and support each other no matter what."