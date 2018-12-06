EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Dwyane Wade Get Emotional Envisioning His Future With Gabrielle Union

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 5:00 PM

Dwyane Wade bares his soul in his and Gabrielle Union's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey

Titled Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby, the primetime special delves into the deeply personal—and at times heartbreaking—journey the actress and NBA star took to become parents. In November, Gabrielle and Dwyane welcomed a baby girl they named Kaavia James into the world via surrogate

So when Oprah asked the proud dad (who also has three sons from previous relationships) to describe his ultimate wish for his family, Dwyane's answer did not disappoint. 

In a clip obtained exclusively by E! News he gushes, "As a whole, just obviously health. That's No. 1. I want us all to be as together as we can be. I want us to all support each other. I want us to all appreciate each other's abilities in life and support each other no matter what." 

He continues, "I want us to always be able to come together, sit around a table and be able to talk about our issues, our feelings, our wants, our needs. I just want us to love each other. For us, I want to be able to see my kids' kids have kids and be around. Experience them grow and see who they're going to become in life. Hopefully they become people in this world that we're trying to raise them to become." 

In the special Wade also candidly speaks to the insensitive criticism the couple faced when Union wore a hospital gown in the photos announcing Kaavia's birth. 

As he recalls of the comments in a teaser, "The most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everyone started to talk about, 'Why is she in the bed, holding the baby? Why's she got a gown on? Why's she acting like she just had a baby?'"

"Once again," Wade continues, "people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out."

For more from the celebrity couple, press play on the video above!

Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby airs Saturday on OWN at 8 p.m.

